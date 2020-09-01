How Dua Lipa got Madonna on her new remix album: "It was very much a manifestation thing"

Warner Records

On Dua Lipa‘s new remix album Club Future Nostalgia, she managed to get two of her idols to make guest appearances: Madonna and Gwen Stefani. As for how she actually landed Madonna for her remix of “Levitating,” she believes she literally spoke the collaboration into existence.

In an interview with Grammy.com, Dua says, “It was very much a manifestation thing. I was thinking out loud. I was just talking with my manager and I was like, ‘You know who would sound really good on this? Madonna.'”

“And he said, ‘You know, we could try. We could send it to her and see if she likes it,'” Dua continues. “She responded and she was so down. I was over the moon. I couldn’t believe that she wanted to do this record with me. I’m such a fan. It was really exciting.”

And while Madonna might be the Queen of Pop, Dua calls Gwen “my queen.”

“She just amazing,” gushes Dua. She says getting Gwen to sing on the remix of her song “Physical” came about “by chance.”

“We had the ‘Hollaback Girl’ sample on the remix album and we were contacting her and her team to get it cleared,” she explains. “I was like, ‘While we’re at it, we should just ask her if she wants to be on the record.'”

“She loved the ‘Physical’ remix that Mark Ronson did. She was totally up for jumping on it. When I was waiting for her vocal to come in, I was jumping around like a five-year-old. I was so excited!”

Dua says the project never would have happened without the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It was the perfect opportunity to create something like this,” she says. “I had what felt like all the time in the world, and everyone’s at home.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.