“How good is Australian music?” The Kid LAROI wins two ARIA Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes

Just hours after he scored his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, The Kid LAROI won two ARIA Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys.

The Australian rapper was named Best Artist, and also scored the Best Pop Release award for “Stay,” his hit collaboration with Justin Bieber.

While accepting his Best Artist award, LAROI, born Charlton Howard, said, “How good is Australian music? It’s incredible that I’m getting this much love, especially from home. That means to world to me.”

He added, “Starting this, all I wanted to do was just bring up the culture, and show the world how Australian music was. Shout-out to every one of you guys out there who’s been supporting it. I’ll be back next year on tour and I can’t wait to see you guys. I love you.”

LAROI was presented with the award by Australian journalist Brooke Boney, who, like LAROI, is Kamilaroi, one of the four largest Indigenous nations of Australia. Earlier this month, LAROI was also named Best Artist at Australia’s National Indigenous Music Awards.

