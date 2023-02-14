‘How I Met Your Father’ creators: “There’s a chance” Meghan Trainor could return

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Meghan Trainor brought the laughs on How I Met Your Father when she guest-starred as a neighbor named Ramona — and the show’s creators want her back.

Meghan appeared in the episode “Midwife Crisis,” playing the pregnant neighbor of Hilary Duff‘s Sophie, who goes into labor and wants her home birth photographed.

Show creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger told ABC Audio they wanted Meghan to guest star because they “thought she’d be perfect in this format” — and they also knew she was good friends with Duff.

“When we wrote the script, we went to Hilary and said, ‘Hey, do you think Meghan would ever want to try acting?’ And she was so excited! Hilary actually recorded the FaceTime of her asking Meghan to do it, and Meghan fell on the floor screaming,” Aptaker revealed. “She was so excited to give it a shot.”

“It’s such a specific form of acting,” Berger added. “You never know if someone’s going to come in, even if they’re incredible at other forms, are they going to come in with that big energy that you need to pull it off?“

Both said Meghan was a natural and a blast to work with. Does that mean Ramona could make a return? Teased Berger, “We’re hoping that we can bring her back … So maybe there’s a chance we can see her again.”

HIMYF has featured several guest stars — including How I Met Your Mother throwbacks with Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney and Cobie Smulders﻿’ Robin. Naturally, fans hope Britney Spears‘ Abby the receptionist will also return.

“We would love to have Britney back,” Aptaker said, adding the show is leaving the door open for her. “If we’re back for season 3, we would love to have [her]!”

HIMYF is now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.