How much should you spend on Christmas gifts? There’s an app for that …

Okay, so maybe there’s not an app for that but there is an online calculator! A company in Canada just released an online calculator to help determine how much you should spend on someone’s gift. It combines what you can afford, how many people need gifts and the ratio of naughty vs. nice!

Hmmmm…

Essentially, you just plug in the numbers and hit “calculate” for the answer. They even include examples of naughty and nice behavior, too.

Naughty:

Took your parking space, tells boring stories, posts bad pics of you on social media

Nice:

Says thank you often, remembers your birthday, gave you great life advice.

Keep in mind that this comes from Canada so you’ll need to convert Canadian money to American money. CLICK HERE to try this “calculator” and see if you agree!

We asked listeners on Facebook what they thought, and here’s what they said!

