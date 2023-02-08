How To Make This The Sexiest Valentine’s Day Ever

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away now and if you’re still trying to decide how to celebrate, Shellie R. Warren has an idea – sex. But not just ordinary, everyday sex. The marriage life coach recommends ditching the dinner reservations and devoting this love-themed holiday to having the best sex ever. And she suggests these ideas for making it happen.

Start with morning sex – We get it, we’re all busy and weekday mornings are spent rushing around trying to get out the door, so a quickie is just fine. And if you’re thinking you don’t have time, remember that sex helps you stay connected to your partner and it comes with health benefits including lowering stress and putting you in a better mood, so it’s worth prioritizing.

Exchange nostalgia-related gifts – Taking a walk down memory lane gives us a hit of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps you feel good. So give your Valentine a gift that reminds you of a shared memory, like something you experienced together. And if it's a sexual memory? Even better?

Get creative with sex toys – You don't have to spend money on them, just think outside the box with household items. Neckties and stockings are great for tying each other up, scarves make perfect blindfolds and ice cubes can add erotic stimulation.

Play the "that's what I like" game – First, both of you use index cards to write down things that you each like sexually, in different categories based on the five senses – sight, hearing, touch, smell and taste. Then, each of you pull a card from each category and do what it says. Let the games begin!

Order in – Why waste precious Valentine's Day time on cooking or going out when you can order your favorite foods to be delivered? Plus, this gives you more time to devote to pleasure, and that's what this is all about.

Sip a honey-infused cocktail – Honey can be a solid sex motivator since it gives you an energy boost and increases stamina. There are all kinds of drinks with honey as a main ingredient, including a Bee's Knees cocktail , Tequila Honey Bee and one with the perfect name for Valentine's Day fun, Wicked Behavior .

Try new positions – It's easy to fall into a sex rut, but changing things up can prevent that. Warren suggests trying a couple of new positions from this list of 100 (that even comes with animated illustrations).

Source: Cafe Mom