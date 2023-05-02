How you can say hello: Dean Lewis announces fall headlining tour

Kent Tarver

Dean Lewis, riding the wave of his biggest hit in years, “How Do I Say Goodbye,” has announced a U.S. headlining tour for the fall.

The Future Is Bright tour will kick off September 17 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is scheduled to wrap up November 4 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time via tix.to/TheFutureIsBright-USA. You can sign up for Dean’s mailing list via his Instagram bio to get passwords for a presale that starts on April 3.

“GUYS! SO PUMPED TO ANNOUNCE IM GOING ON TOUR IN THE USA,” Dean wrote on Instagram. “ILY WHOS COMING.”

“How Do I Say Goodbye,” from Dean’s 2022 album, The Hardest Love, has racked up 500 million streams so far and has also gone viral on TikTok. It was inspired by his father’s cancer diagnosis, though his dad’s now in remission.

