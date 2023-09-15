Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee are separating after 27 years

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness, are separating, ABC News has confirmed.

The two issued a joint statement saying they have agreed to part ways amicably.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the statement reads. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” they continue. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They conclude by saying this will be the only statement they’ll be making on the matter.

Hugh, 54, and Deborra-lee, 67, share two children together, 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.

The two met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995 and married the next year. Jackman posted a tribute to their marriage on Instagram last April for their 27th wedding anniversary.

“Together we have created a beautiful family. And life,” he wrote. “Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

