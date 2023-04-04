Hugh Jackman shares skin cancer warning after undergoing biopsies

David M. Russell/CBS

Hugh Jackman is reminding fans about the importance of sunscreen, after having two biopsies on his nose.

Appearing in an Instagram video Monday with a bandage on his nose, the 54-year-old actor explained, “I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I’ve just had two biopsies done.”

“I just went to my doctor… and she just saw the little things could be or could not be basal cell,” he continued, adding that he will find out there results in about “two or three days” and will share the as soon as he knows.

“Just to remind you, basil cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming,” the Greatest Showman alum said. “Please, wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.”

“This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago that’s coming out now,” he shared.”Please be safe.”

Jackman echoed the same sentiment in the caption, writing, “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

Basel cell carcinomas, as described by Mayo Clinic, “are thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight” and “occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck.”

