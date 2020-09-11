Hulu premieres creepy ‘Monsterland’ trailer to get us in the spooky spirit!

We’re only a hop, skip and a jump away from Halloween season, and with the way 2020 is going it will be here before we know it! This week, Hulu premiered a spooktacular trailer for their upcoming original series, Monsterland.

The new anthology series is based on Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters” deals with all kinds of monsters — the ones that lurk in shadows and stories and the ones hidden inside us all.

Watch the trailer below:



