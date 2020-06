When Handmaid’s Tale debuted in 2017, it was pretty much an overnight success. And even though it seems the series has lost a little steam, it’s still holding strong at an 82% approval rating … which is pretty darn good!

This week, Hulu released a teaser for the upcoming fourth season which is set to debut



Change never comes easy. Blessed be the squad.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Coming 2021.