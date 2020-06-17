Hulu’s new teen drama ‘Love, Victor’ is easy to love and completely bingeworthy

If you’re looking for a quick and easy show to sink your teeth into, look no further than the new Hulu series, Love, Victor! This week, Hulu released the brand new teen drama inspired by, set in the same world and following the story of the 2018 film Love, Simon.

Here’s the thing, the show which was originally slated to premiere on Disney+ is very easy to follow. If you like teen dramas like Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Gossip Girl, etc … this falls right in that category.

The series follows Victor (Michael Cimono) a new student at Creekwood High School. Victor is jealous of Simon’s “legend” and writes him a scathing DM accusing him of having a perfect life for a variety of reasons: Simon’s white family members accepted his sexuality, Victor’s are Colombian Catholics with a history of homophobia; Simon led a stable, middle-class life; Victor’s parents are lower income and have marital issues; and so on. But instead of dismissing Victor as just another internet troll, Simon writes him back, and his supportive messages (voiced by Love, Simon actor Nick Robinson) bookends each episode of Victor’s journey.

To be clear, you don’t need to watch the film, Love, Simon in order to follow the series. Sure, there are a few crossover characters including Simon, but the series can easily stand alone.

Watch the trailer below, and watch Love, Victor now on Hulu!



PS. Love, Victor currently holds an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes!