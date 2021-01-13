I choose you! Katy Perry tapped for Pokémon 25th anniversary music collaboration

Christine Hahn

It’s the collaboration you probably didn’t see coming: Katy Perry and Pokémon.

The singer is teaming up with the popular video game and franchise for its 25th anniversary. She’ll headline a massive new music program with Universal Music Group, called P25 Music, that will include various activations throughout the year.

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO,” Katy says in a statement.

“I’ve even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour!” she adds. “It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world.”

Not much else is known about the music program yet, but it promises to include more of the biggest names in music and additional surprises that will be announced down the line.

To help kick off Pokémon’s 25th anniversary celebration, a new video highlighting moments in the brand’s history is up now on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

In other Katy news, the singer paid tribute to her love Orlando Bloom in honor of his 44th birthday today. She posted a series of photos on Instagram, writing in part, “So glad my moon found its sun.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.