I Feel It Brewing: The Weeknd teams up with Blue Bottle Coffee for new brand named after his mom

Blue Bottle Coffee and The Weeknd Partner to Launch “Samra Origins” in Celebration of Ethiopian Culture; Courtesy Blue Bottle Coffee

The Weeknd is of Ethiopian descent, and Ethiopia is known as the “birthplace of coffee” because the first coffee ever consumed, back in the mid-15th century, came from beans obtained from that country. That’s why it makes so much sense that the singer has teamed up with Blue Bottle Coffee for a new brand and product line.

Samra Origins coffee is named after Weeknd’s mom, Samra. In a statement, he says, “Growing up, I watched my mother perform … a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. This sensory experience helped shape my understanding of community and taught me to always honor my roots.”

He adds that the coffee is “a true passion project” that he hopes “will inspire curiosity and encourage support for Ethiopia’s people.”

Samra Origins launches May 9 exclusively at SamraOrigins.com. The first coffee available is a limited edition called Exceedingly Rare Ethiopia Wolde Faye Koricha COE #7 and it ain’t cheap: it costs $65 for less than a quarter of a pound.

A new blend coming this summer was developed by having Weeknd and his mom taste various blends, so they could create one that tastes the same as the coffee she makes at home. That’ll be available online and in select Blue Bottle cafes in the U.S.

As part of the partnership, Blue Bottle is making a donation to Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund , which supports the United Nations World Food Programme.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.