"I know I failed:" Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

In the wake of the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears and the recent Super Bowl, both of which triggered fans to remember Justin Timberlake‘s less-than-gentlemanly past behavior, the singer has now apologized to both Britney, his ex-girlfriend, and Janet Jackson, his 2004 Super Bowl co-star.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” JT writes on Instagram. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.” The apology to Janet was in reference to the so-called “nipplegate” controversy that resulted from Justin’s halftime performance with her at Super Bowl 38.

The singer goes on to acknowledge that “the industry is flawed” because “it sets men, especially, white men, up for success.” He adds, “Because of my ignorance I didn’t recognize it for all that it was…I do not ever want to benefit from others being pulled down again.”

Justin also admits that his apology “doesn’t absolve the past,” adding, “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this a well as be a part of a world that uplifts and supports…I can do better and will do better.”

For years, fans have complained that Justin emerged unscathed from the Super Bowl scandal, while Janet was vilified and her career damaged. While Justin was invited back to perform at halftime, Janet never has been.

And in Framing Britney Spears, Justin is shown to have encouraged the belief that Britney cheated on him, making her the villain in their breakup. In addition, the media portrayed Justin positively for having had sex with Britney, while she was criticized for any displays of her own sexuality.

By Andrea Dresdale

