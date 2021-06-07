I Love the ’90s Tour is back for the summer with Vanilla Ice & more ’90s hitmakers

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

All right, stop, collaborate and listen: The I Love the ’90s Tour is back — and Vanilla Ice is headlining.

The package tour has so far scheduled a batch of dates starting August 12 in South Bend, IN. The itinerary also includes two shows in September in California and one in November in Pittsburgh, PA, but the co-creator of the tour, Jeff Allen, says in a statement that more dates are being added “well into 2022.”

In addition to Ice, the tour will feature a rotating lineup of chart-topping ’90s stars, including Sir Mix-A-Lot, All-4-One, C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, Naughty by Nature, Coolio, Young MC, Rob Base, Kid ‘n Play, Tone Loc and Tag Team. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 11 at ilovethe90stour.com.

“Ice is back, and so is the I Love the 90’s Tour,” Vanilla Ice says in a statement. “We’re gonna be hitting your town LIVE and IN PERSON this summer, so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90’s where the party never stopped!”

