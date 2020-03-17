#ICYMI: Arnold Schwarzenegger made a COVID-19 PSA with both a mini horse and a mini donkey

Posted by: KS95 March 17, 2020

Let’s be honest, we will always have a special place in our heart for the former Governator! So when the 72-year-old actor released this glorious PSA about coronavirus featuring both his pet mini horse and mini donkey we openly applauded!

Schwarzenegger told his 4.5 million followers on Twitter, “No more restaurants, forget all that. Public gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. We stay home,” he said.

Check out his tweet below:

