ICYMI: Ryan Seacrest fell on live TV and it’s kind of hilarious!

Anything can happen on live television and Ryan Seacrest proved it yesterday!
During a taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan, somehow Seacrest found himself completely distracted by two giant mylar balloons and took a huge tumble. He’s perfectly fine, but it definitely made more than a few people laugh.
He even found humor in the situation and posted the moment directly to his own social media.
First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs…. pic.twitter.com/G6cV2S87vo
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 7, 2020