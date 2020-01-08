#ICYMI: Ryan Seacrest fell on live TV and it’s kind of hilarious!
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

January 8, 2020

Anything can happen on live television and Ryan Seacrest proved it yesterday!

During a taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan, somehow Seacrest found himself completely distracted by two giant mylar balloons and took a huge tumble. He’s perfectly fine, but it definitely made more than a few people laugh.

He even found humor in the situation and posted the moment directly to his own social media.

