But when you consider that Gwyneth’s new ‘special candle’ rings in at $75 (and it’s still sold out) do you really want to know how much her Goop Cruise would cost?!

Have you ever gone on a Celebrity Cruise? I do wonder what her buffet spread would look like. I’ll pass on the mushrooms.

Here’s an idea… register for DYP and spend your money on whatever cruise you want!?!