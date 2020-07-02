If there was a problem, yo, I’ll solve it: Vanilla Ice reschedules concert after backlash

’90s star Vanilla Ice was set to perform a concert Friday night in Austin, TX, but that show’s now been postponed to a later date following the backlash he and the venue have received about the event’s safety.

The show was to have taken place at the Emerald Point Bar and Grill, but the venue’s owner, William Brannam, tells ABC Audio that after all the media attention surrounding the show, Vanilla Ice made the decision to reschedule. Brannam also revealed that he’d received three death threats.

On Thursday, Ice tweeted, “Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home.”

Responses were generally positive, with one person tweeting, “Thank you for putting your fans’ safety before money.”

Ice says the venue, which can hold 5,000, was going to limit capacity to 450. According to Brannam, 84 tickets had been sold on EventBrite, while he’d sold all 96 available VIP tickets, plus 104 tickets for seating in the venue’s upper deck. Last year, the “Ice Ice Baby” artist played the same place and drew 1,800 people.

Another ’90s act, Color Me Badd, was to have played at the Emerald Point on Saturday. That show’s also been rescheduled, as have upcoming shows featuring “Wild Thing” rapper Tone Loc and “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio.

Brannam says all the artists have already been paid, and he hopes to arrange a ’90s “super concert” with all three in the future.

Last weekend, country artists Chase Rice and Chris Janson faced huge backlash after playing live shows where social distancing wasn’t practiced.

By Andrea Dresdale

