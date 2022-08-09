Iggy Azalea ends her early retirement: “If I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Iggy Azalea found out retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and is heading back to the recording studio.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” the Australian rapper declared on Twitter. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.”

Iggy continued, “So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

After a critic declared “We lost” in response to her announcement, she hit back with, “Yup! Gonna be a terrible year for you all 2023 gear up b****!”

Iggy also said her critics “can only be mad at themselves” that she’s coming back, adding, “Shoulda left me be.”

The “Fancy” rapper has since begun teasing a new tour. She tweeted Tuesday morning, “Im not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Based on her other tweets from Tuesday morning, that also goes for new music releases, too.

Iggy released End of an Era last year and previously vowed the album was going to be her final musical offering — but she’s now hinting she’s working on its follow-up.

“I’m still releasing everything via my own label, BAD DREAMS,” she explained to a fan asking when she’ll release her new music. “Not sure who I’ll use to distribute it yet.”

Welcome back, Iggy!

