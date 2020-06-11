Iggy Azalea reveals she gave birth to a son: "I love him beyond words"

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea is a mom!

In a short and sweet Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper shared the news with her 13.4 million followers.

“I have a son,” she confessed.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” the “Fancy” rapper continued.

Azalea didn’t share when her son was born but she did explain why she didn’t immediately announce his existence the the world.

“I want to keep his life private,” she wrote. “But wanted to make it clear he is not a secret. I love him beyond words.”

The Australia native didn’t reveal her son’s name or confirm who the father is, but she’s been dating rapper Playboi Carti since late 2018.