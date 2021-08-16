Iggy Azalea thinks record labels should hire psychologists to help their artists

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Many of today’s top artists have been open about the fact that they’re dealing with anxiety, depression or the pressure from social media. Iggy Azalea is now suggesting a solution: That artists’ record labels should provide them with mental health resources.

“I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label,” the Australian rapper tweeted on Monday. “Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?”

“Also yes it may seem like ‘But there’s so many labels!’ There’s actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business,” Iggy explained. “So it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses.”

She specifically mentioned the head of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, and the head of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, as two of those “guys” who could make that change.

“Between these two guys that’s literally like 85% coverage across the labels. See what I’m saying?” Iggy went on to write. “It’s not hard to actually do this. Why won’t they do it?”

“A weekly mental health check in being normalized would take away the fear factor of having to approach often older people in power positions for help which can feel like exposing a weakness,” Iggy explained. She added, “trust me, I lived it.”

When a fan suggested that even if offered, artists wouldn’t use the resource, Iggy disagreed.

“As an artist who knows a lot of artists and has had this conversation in studios a million times, I can confidently say If they had built in access it would be utilized,” she declared.

