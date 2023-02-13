I’m lovin’ it: Cardi B and Offset’s special McDonald’s menu coming on Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of McDonald’s

Cardi B and Offset are making sure McDonald’s lovers get an extra special treat this Valentine’s Day.

The married couple will add their very own special meal on Tuesday, which is a feast meant for sharing, packed with their favorite menu options. They also starred in a Super Bowl commercial promoting the meal, which is about how knowing your partner’s Mickey D’s order is a true sign of love.

Cardi’s go-to pick is a large Coca-Cola paired with the classic cheeseburger and McDonald’s Tangy Barbecue Sauce. Offset’s must-have is the Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink.

This meal is said to be designed for date-night purposes, so it also comes with a large fry, apple pie and a throwback Valentine’s Day card “that will have fans asking to share a meal with their special someone,” per the fast-food chain’s official release.

Cardi explained in a statement, “Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s.” While she’s excited to have a meal named after her and her husband, Cardi added, “I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

Offset added in his own statement, “Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right … It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

The Cardi B & Offset Meal is the franchise’s first-ever celebrity duo meal. Other artists to create their own celebrity meal include Mariah Carey, Saweetie and The Kid LAROI.

Fans can start ordering the new menu option Tuesday, February 14.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.