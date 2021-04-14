I’m Yours…for $80: Jason Mraz introduces “rare, exotic” coffee blend from his California farm

Fans of Jason Mraz know that in addition to being a musician, he’s also a farmer who grows a variety of fruits on his Mraz Family Farms in California. Now he’s about to release a super-crafted blend of coffee.

Jason’s first coffee harvest, dubbed Mraz Family Farms Estate Blend, sold out immediately. Now he’s released his latest harvest, Geisha Coffee, made from the “most famous, coveted bean in the world,” according to the official announcement.

The “rare, exotic” coffee features flavors of “peach pie, dried apricot, and jasmine,” and you can buy it now. But be warned: It costs $80 for five ounces.

Why so expensive? Let Jason explain.

“As with all the crops we produce, the Geisha coffee cherries are grown organically, and all our workers are paid living wages,” Jason says in a statement. “This is unique for the global coffee industry.”

He adds, “By considering this extremely rare pour, the coffee connoisseur enjoys an unparalleled complex cup of coffee and does their part to promote local, regenerative agriculture and a fair trade.”

On the music front, Jason has three live, in-person shows booked at City National Grove of Anaheim, California. The drive-in shows take place April 23 and April 24, with both an afternoon and an evening show on the 24th.

“For me, the band, and the crew, these shows will be a celebration on many levels,” says Jason. “I know you too have your many reasons to celebrate and I invite you to bring them to the Drive-In…dress in festive attire and bring your dancing shoes.”