Imagine Dragons, Anderson .Paak and more to headline Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

ABC

Although the NFL season is just getting started, party plans for the Super Bowl are already in full swing. Organizers of the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest unveiled its headlining acts: Imagine Dragons, Anderson .Paak, Dave Matthews Band and more.

The three-day festival, which is also entering its fourth year, is set to take place between February 9 and February 11 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kicking off the festivities on February 9 will be “Ain’t It Fun” singers Paramore and a “special guest” who will be announced at a later date. They will then pass the torch to DMB and Anderson .Paak, who will perform under the moniker ﻿DJ Pee .Wee, on February 10.

Imagine Dragons and country singer Kane Brown will then cap off the three-day bash on Saturday, February 11.

More names are expected to be announced over the coming months.

This Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has garnered a reputation for featuring surprise cameos from athletes, music stars and other celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Guns & Roses and Snoop Dogg.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2, at 10 a.m. local venue time on location and via Ticketmaster. More information on this event can be found on SuperBowlMusicFest.com.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ﻿Rihanna﻿ is set to headline the halftime show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.