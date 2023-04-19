Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds’ wife Aja Volkman files for divorce

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After 10 years of marriage, Aja Volkman, the wife of Imagine Dragons‘ frontman Dan Reynolds, has officially filed for divorce from the rocker.

According to TMZ, Volkman filed the court documents on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The move comes just months after the pair announced their split in September and amid his rumored romance with actress Minka Kelly, who he’s been linked to since November.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” Reynolds wrote at the time. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Reynolds and Volkman, who fronted the band Nico Vega, married in 2011. They have four children together: daughter Arrow, twins girls Gia and Coco and son Valentine.

In 2018, the couple announced that they were separating, but later got back together after deciding not to finalize their divorce; Reynolds then re-proposed in 2019. Their reconciliation inspired the 2021 Imagine Dragons single “Follow You.”

