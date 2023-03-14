In Brief: 95th Oscars’ ratings were gold, and more

Sunday’s Oscars telecast on ABC marked a three-year high for the show, drawing an average audience of 18.7 million total viewers and scoring a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 based on Fast National Live+Same Day program data. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards Oscars is the strongest awards show telecast on any network in three years in total viewers and the top entertainment special in primetime on any network in three years…

Oscar Isaac is in talks to star in the series Helltown, currently in development at Amazon, sources tell Variety. Isaac would play Kurt Vonnegut in the crime thriller that follows the Breakfast of Champions author’s life before he achieved fame. “In 1969 Kurt was a struggling novelist and car salesman living life with his wife and five children on Cape Cod. When two women disappear and are later discovered murdered underneath the sand dunes on the outskirts of Provincetown, Kurt becomes obsessed and embroiled in the chilling hunt for a serial killer and forms a dangerous bond with the prime suspect,” reads the show’s official logline…

Forbes March, a former on soap opera actor on One Life to Live, All My Children and As the World Turns, was arrested in Hudson County, New York, earlier this month and charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of used cooking oil from a diner, according to Deadline. The cooking oil, which can be used to manufacture biofuels, has an estimated value of more than $1,000, according to the Ulster Police Department. Used cooking oil theft has been on the rise throughout the Northeast region in recent years as fuel prices increase. March and a second suspect were released following their arrests and are expected to answer the charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date…

