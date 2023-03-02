In Brief: Busy Phillips moves to ‘Mean Girls’ movie, and more

Deadline reports Daisy Ridley, best known for playing Rey in the J.J. Abrams Star Wars trilogy, has been tapped to star in The Better Liar, a drama series based on Tanen Jones‘ book of the same name, in development at Amazon. Ridley will also executive-produce the adaptation, along with True Blood writer Raelle Tucker, who will script the show as well. The Better Liar, per Amazon, follows “a woman who hires a lookalike in an effort to conceal her sister’s death and claim their shared inheritance,” but “her deception exposes a web of dangerous secrets”…

She’s a cool mom: Girls5eva star Busy Phillips is the latest addition to the cast of Tina Fey‘s movie adaptation of her hit Broadway musical Mean Girls, according to Entertainment Tonight. Philipps will play the mother of Plastics leader Regina George, the role originated in the first Mean Girls film by Amy Poehler. Phillips joins previously announced cast members Jenna Fischer, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Fey, Tim Meadows, Avantika, Christopher Briney and Bebe Wood. The first Mean Girls film in 2004 grossed over $130 million worldwide…

Kristen Bell is set to star in a new comedy series headed to Netflix from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan and Erin Foster, co-creator and star of VH-1’s Barely Famous, according to Variety. The as-yet untitled series is said to center on “the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman — played by Bell — and an unconventional rabbi,” per the streamer…

Fox has given a third season renewal to Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis, according to Deadline. Additionally, the premiere of the show — most recently set for May — has now been pushed to the 2023-2024 season. Billed as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, Krapopolis, which features the voices of Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham and What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry, will center on “a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown and Dave Franco are set to guest star…

