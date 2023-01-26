In Brief: CBS orders ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ for Season 5, and more

CBS has renewed Bob Hearts Abishola for a fifth season. In its current fourth season, the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom, starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as the titular characters, is averaging 5.99 million viewers in its Monday 8:30 p.m. time slot. Factoring in Live+35 day multiplatform viewing, that number swells to more 6.9 million viewers. It also ranks as TV’s #2 comedy among African American viewers. Bob Hearts Abishola is the fourth top CBS comedy picked up for 2023-24 season, joining Young Sheldon, Ghosts and The Neighborhood…

Titans and Doom Patrol, which recently ended the first part of their season 4 runs on HBO Max, will come to an end with the upcoming second halves of their fourth seasons, according to Deadline. Titans and Doom Patrol — the last remaining live-action series from the the now-defunct DC Universe — moved to HBO Max after their first two seasons when DC Universe folded, then ran for two more seasons, both of which were crafted to complete their respective story arcs…

Lance Kerwin, the actor best known for his roles as James Hunter in the coming-of-age 1970s TV series James at 15 and James at 16, and Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in the Stephen King miniseries Salem’s Lot, died Tuesday in San Clemente, California at the age of 62, his daughter Savanah Kerwin announced on Facebook. A cause of death was not provided. Kerwin’s other TV credits included Wonder Woman, Little House on the Prairie, Murder She Wrote, The New Lassie and the made-for-TV movie The Boy Who Drank Too Much, among others…

Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, The Menu and Nope are all up for Original Screenplay trophies at the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards. Glass Onion, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She Said will face off against each other in the Adapted Screenplay category. In the documentary category, 2nd Chance, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Last Flight Home, Moonage Daydream and ¡Viva Maestro! — none of which were recognized by the film Academy — earned nods. The winners will be revealed March 5. The full list of nominees can be found Awards.WGA.org…

