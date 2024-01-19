In Brief: Curtains for ‘Schmigadoon!’ on Apple TV+, and more

Apple TV+ has closed the curtains on its musical series Schmigadoon! after two critically acclaimed seasons. Cinco Paul, co-creator of the Lorne Michaels-produced show that starred SNL veteran Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, announced the “sad” news on social media. “The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life,” he said in part. The second season of the show also starred singer and actress Dove Cameron, and Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. Cinco also teased the “optimist” in him believes the show will go on — but not at Apple TV+ …

After seeing its first awards show in Los Angeles canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020, then delayed by the writers strike last year, the Peabody Awards has announced it will finally hold its first in-person event on June 7 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel rather than its traditional New York City home. “For the first time in the history of Peabody, we’re thrilled to recognize the most compelling stories of the year at a joyful and inspiring ceremony in Los Angeles,” said Jeffrey Jones, the organization’s executive director. “By including more talent and honoring the winners in a city that deeply admires the power of stories, we are confident that we will add some tangible excitement to our ceremony,” he continues. Nominees for the 84th annual Peabody Awards will be announced in April …

Hulu has dropped the trailer for season 2 of Life & Beth. The comedy series, written, directed, executive produced and starring Amy Schumer, finds the titular character — played by Schumer — considering the possibilities of tying the knot and starting a family with her boyfriend John — portrayed by Michael Cera. The trailer also teases some of season 2’s guest stars, including Jennifer Coolidge, Amy Sedaris, Beanie Feldstein, Colin Quinn, Margaret Cho and Tim Meadows. Life & Beth returns with all 10 episodes on February 16 …

