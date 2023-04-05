In Brief: De Niro locks up Paramount+ drama series, and more

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington has joined the season 3 cast of HBO’s financial drama Industry, according to Entertainment Weekly. The series, per HBO, gives “an insider’s view of the blackbox of ‘high finance’ through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern — played by Myha’la Herrold — a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs.” Harrington will play Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green tech energy company Lumi. Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung also star…

Deadline reports Robert De Niro is attached to star in the crime drama series Bobby Meritorious, in the works at Paramount+. De Niro would play an informant poised to take down the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York — “a sovereign kingdom with seemingly unlimited power and scope,” per the outlet. “Only one man — an ex-cop-turned prosecutor affectionately known as Bobby Meritorious — can stop him”…

A series adaptation of the 1999 cult film film Cruel Intentions is in the works at Amazon Freevee, according to Deadline. The new take, based on Choderlos de Laclos‘ novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, follows, “two ruthless siblings who will do anything to preserve their power and reputations after a brutal hazing incident at an elite Washington, D.C. college — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.” The original 1999 film, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair, spawned a prequel in 2000, a sequel in 2004 and a jukebox musical in 2015…

