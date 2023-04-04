In Brief: ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler turning to crime in ‘City on Fire’, and more

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden are set to star in the Amazon Studios thriller Killer Heat, according to Variety. The movie, per the streamer, “follows twin brothers — played by Madden — caught in a violent love triangle on a remote Greek island, and a damaged detective known as ‘The Jealousy Man’ portrayed by Gordon-Levitt who is called in to investigate.” Gordon-Levitt will also executive produce the project…

Following his Oscar-nominated turn as Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis, Austin Butler has been tapped to star in City on Fire, an adaptation of the first title in a novel trilogy by Don Winslow, according to Deadline. The goal is to build a movie franchise around the series, with Butler as the lead. The trilogy takes elements of The Iliad, Odyssey, Aeneid and Greek tragic dramas and places them in a contemporary setting. City on Fire, per the outlet, “follows two criminal empires — one Irish, the other Italian — that control all of New England. A modern-day Helen of Troy event tears them apart and starts a brutal war.” Butler will play a street soldier-turned-ruthless leader “to protect his friends, his family and the home he loves” and “build a dynasty or die trying”…

Paddington in Peru, the third installment of the popular film franchise, is set to begin production on July 24, according to Deadline. The previous two Paddington movies, which starred Ben Whishaw as the voice of the titular character, with Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins, grossed more than $280 million and $225 million worldwide, respectively…

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed a Bloomberg report that Warner Bros. Discovery is working on a deal for a TV series based on J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter books, with each season of the show based on one of the seven books in the series. Rowling is in talks to assist in making sure the content is loyal to her books, but will not serve as showrunner or primary creator of the series…

