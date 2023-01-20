In Brief: ‘Fresh Prince’ star Tatyana Ali in new ‘Bel Air’ trailer, and more

It’s two and done for the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max. The streamer has canceled the show after two seasons. Showrunner Joshua Safran delivered the news via social media on Thursday, adding that the teen drama is “currently looking for another home,” while acknowledging that “in this climate, that might prove an uphill [battle].” The original Gossip Girl series, which aired from 2007-2012 on the CW, launched Blake Lively‘s career. The new series picked up eight years after the original show’s finale, where a new generation of private school teens in the ever-changing social media landscape were introduced to the surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. The season 2 finale hits HBO Max on January 26…

Tatyana Ali will be returning to one of her old stomping grounds. Peacock announced on Thursday that Ali, who played Ashley Banks on the original version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will join the season 2 cast of the reboot in a recurring guest star role. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, an English literature teacher at Bel-Air middle school who “sees something special” in her former character — now played by Akira Akbar — “often giving her books from her personal collection.” We get a glimpse of her in the trailer for Bel-Air season 2, premiering February 23 on Peacock…(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Deadline reports that after several false starts, Disney is finally working a third Tron movie, with Jared Leto set to star. The film, titled Tron: Ares, would follow the groundbreaking 1982 film Tron, starring Jeff Bridges, and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, which starred Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Leto has been attached to the film since 2017. He’ll next be seen in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.