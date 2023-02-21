In Brief: ‘Hill Street Blues’ star dies; Disney+ benches ‘Big Shot’ and ‘Mighty Ducks’

Barbara Bosson, the actress best known for her role as Fay Furillo, wife of Daniel J. Travanti‘s Frank Furillo on Hill Street Blues from 1981-86, died Saturday in Los Angeles, her son, Jesse Bochco, confirmed Monday on Instagram. She was 83 years old. Bosson’s other acting credits include Cop Rock and The Last Starfighter, as well as guest appearances in Mannix, L.A. Law and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In 1970, Bosson was married to Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law writer-producer Steven Bochco from 1970-1997. Bochco died in 2018…

Ahead of Outer Banks‘ season 3 premiere, Netflix has renewed the drama series for a fourth season, according to Deadline. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten are returning for season 3, along with Carlacia Grant, who has been promoted to series regular. Outer Banks, which follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues as they embark on the treasure hunt of a lifetime, has been huge a hit for Netflix since its debut. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix…

Variety reports Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers have been canceled at Disney+. Big Shot starred John Stamos as Marvyn Korn, a men’s basketball coach whose temperamental nature has him ousted from the NCAA and ends up coaching girls at an elite private high school. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — a sequel to 1992 film The Mighty Ducks, followed Lauren Graham as Alex, the mother of 12-year-old Evan, played by Brady Noon, who’s cut from the titular youth hockey team and becomes a competitive powerhouse. Together, Alex and Evan recruit a new group of misfits to take on the “cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports”…

Stella Stevens, the actress best known for her roles in The Nutty Professor and The Poseidon Adventure, died Friday in Los Angeles after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, her son, actor-producer Andrew Stevens, and her longtime friend John O’Brien confirmed to Deadline. She was 84. A former Playboy centerfold, Stevens also starred opposite Elvis Presley in Girls! Girls! Girls! and Dean Martin in How to Save a Marriage and Ruin Your Life, among others. Her TV credits include Bonanza, Ben Casey, Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, Police Story, Hart to Hart, Newhart, Magnum, P.I. and Night Court…

