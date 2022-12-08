In Brief: Jake Gyllenhaal comes to Apple TV+ with ‘Presumed Innocent’, and more

Showtime’s breakout drama series Yellowjackets will return for its second season March 26, 2023, the cabler revealed with a cryptic teaser on Wednesday. The series centers on a girls’ high school soccer team forced to survive on their own in the wilderness after a plane crash. It also catches up with the survivors 25 years later. Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress among the adult cast, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell joining as series regulars in season 2. Elijah Wood also boards the cast for a season-long guest arc. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson…

In celebration of Disney’s highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, viewers will have several opportunities to experience the first film throughout the month of December across its unparalleled distribution platforms, including the broadcast premiere Sunday, December 11 at 7 p.m ET on ABC. Encore showings will air on FX Thursday, December 15 and Sunday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET and on Freeform Monday, December 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Avatar is currently available to stream on Disney+. Avatar: The Way of Water, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Kate Winslet, opens in theaters December 16. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to executive produce and star in the Apple TV+’s adaptation of Scott Turow’s bestseller Presumed Innocent, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The eight-episode limited series, from David E. Kelley, Castle Rock co-creator Dustin Thomason and J.J. Abrams, would star Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, “a prosecutor whose world is upended when a close colleague is murdered — and the evidence begins to point to Rusty himself,” per THR. The role would be his first ongoing part in a TV series. Presumed Innocent was previously adapted for a 1990 feature film that starred Harrison Ford as Sabich, along with Bonnie Bedelia and Raul Julia…

Fox has pulled the plug on its country-themed series Monarch after one season, according to Deadline. The drama, which starred Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto with Susan Sarandon, ended with Tuesday night’s season finale. The show, which opened strong, struggled over its subsequent episodes…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.