In Brief: James Gunn on Warner Bros. Discovery’s superhero plans, and more

In a tweeted replay to a follower, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn confirmed he’s “most definitely” going to be unifying the DC Comics bench, along with his Peacemaker producer Peter Safran, in their new jobs as caretakers of Warner Bros. Discovery’s superhero properties. He even dropped an apparently official new name for the unified effort, the DCU — as opposed to Marvel Studios’ Cinematic Universe known as the MCU. “[T]he DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation),” according to the filmmaker.

Peacock has announced that Billy Eichner‘s gay rom-com Bros will begin streaming exclusively on the platform starting December 2, 2022. The comedy features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, and Monica Raymund…

The Wrap has added Lena Dunham, Claire Foy, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough to its annual WrapWomen’s 2022 Power Women Summit. The event on December 14 in Santa Monica, California, is billed as “the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment.” It will feature Doctor Strange sequel star Xochitl Gomez and The Edge of Seventeen‘s Haley Lu Richardson among other “changemakers” in the industry…

A very Grinch-like green creature is here to scare Christmas like never before in the new trailer to The Mean One. The horror spoof movie stars David Howard Thornton as the titular character, who haunts the town of Newville with a murder spree 20 years prior. However, when Krystle Martin‘s Cindy You-Know-Who returns to find closure for the killing of her parents when she was just a child, she finds the green one hasn’t put his hatred for Christmas — or his murderous ways – behind him. The movie opens December 9…

Clarence Gilyard Jr., the character actor who played the tech-talented terrorist Theo in Die Hard, and rode alongside Chuck Norris as Jimmy Trivette in Walker, Texas Ranger, has died. Variety reports the actor, who was an associate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, was 66. Gilyard made numerous appearances as a regular on Matlock, and also rode behind Tom Cruise as Sundowner in the original Top Gun…

