In Brief: Keanu could reprise John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ spin-off, and more

Variety reports Keanu Reeves is in talks to reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina, a female-centric spinoff of the popular action franchise starring Blonde‘s Ana de Armas. All that’s known about the series so far is that de Armas will star as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Ian McShane is also set to appear in Ballerina, reprising his role as Winston, the enigmatic manager of the Continental Hotel. Meanwhile, Reeves and McShane will return in John Wick: Chapter 4, due in theaters on March 24, 2023…

Apple TV+’s dark comedy Bad Sisters has been picked up for a second season, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The series follows the Garveys –- an Irish family with five sisters — portrayed by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. When the eldest sister Grace, played by Duff, marries a guy who is emotionally abusive and manipulative, they hatch a plan to have him murdered. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast…

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story‘s Edgar Rodriguez has been tapped to star in season 2 of the Peacock anthology series Dr. Death, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Ramirez will play Paolo Macchiarini, a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. However, cracks start to appear when Paolo’s fiancée Benita and a few suspicious colleagues launch an investigation into his botched surgeries. The season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced…

Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault are attached to star in Netflix’s Seesaw Monster, an adaptation of a 2019 book by Kotaro Isaka, whose novel Maria Beetle was the basis for the David Leitch action-thriller Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, according to Deadline. Details of the film are sketch thus far, but it’s described as an action-comedy that will see Hathaway and Pinault playing rivals forced together…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.