In Brief: Netflix’s live ‘Love Is Blind’ hits a tech snag, and more

Netflix’s live telecast of the Love Is Blind reunion hit a snag on Sunday when, instead of the show, set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, viewers saw an error message that read, “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again.” Almost 90 minutes after the broadcast was to start, Netflix’s Twitter account apologized for the goof. The show eventually did get up and running, but was no longer a live event. The event marked the streamer’s second live telecast, following its successful live stream of Chris Rock‘s standup comedy special, Selective Outrage. Next year, Netflix will stream the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, marking the first major awards show to broadcast on a streaming service…

On Sunday night, the curtain fell on Broadway’s longest-running show: Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s The Phantom of the Opera closed after more than 35 years. Since opening on Broadway in January of 1988, Phantom has played almost 14,000 performances to over 20 million theatergoers, while grossing over $1.3 billion…

Bryan Cranston clarified comments he made on Dax Shepard’s recent Armchair Expert podcast in which he ruled out a third season for Showtime’s Your Honor. The Breaking Bad Emmy winner tells Deadline, “Showtime has indicated there is interest.” Adds Cranston, “If it happens, fantastic, but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are.” Cranston plays Judge Michael Desiato, whose son, Adam — portrayed by Hunter Doohan — died in the season 2 finale. Cranston says he would only return if season 3 truly explored a father grieving the loss of his son…

