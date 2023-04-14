In Brief: ‘Never Have I Ever’ drops final season trailer, and more

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Never Have I Ever‘s upcoming fourth and final season. Mindy Kaling‘s coming-of-age dramedy follows the life of an Indian American teen and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, with narration from John McEnroe. “Buckle up, nerds! Devi and the gang return for their senior friggin’ year,” reads the logline. As Devi, had seemingly gotten over her crush on Paxton and moved on to Ben, played respectively by Barnet and Lewison, it appears she will have a new distraction this season and his name is Ethan — played by Michael Cimino. Never Have I Ever, The Final Episodes, premieres June 8…(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Deadline reports Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is in talks to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister. The original film, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, became a huge hit, earning nearly $500 million at the worldwide box office. Twisters is slated for a July 19, 2024 release…

Kevin Hart‘s action-comedy series Die Hart has gotten a third season renewal at Roku after season 2’s record-breaking premiere weekend, according to Variety. Die Hart 2: Die Harter nearly doubled the first season’s debut weekend audience on its March 31 weekend premiere, making it the No. 1 Roku Original TV series weekend premiere of all time by both unique views and streaming hour engagement, per to the streamer…

