In Brief: ‘Outer Banks’ big for Netflix, and more

Showtime has canceled The L Word: Generation Q after three seasons, according to Deadline, but the franchise may continue on the cabler with a reboot of the series, tentatively titled The L Word: New York. There are no further details at this time. The L Word: New York would be the latest Showtime series to get a reboot, joining Billions and Dexter…

The third season premiere of Netflix’s teen drama Outer Banks pulled in 3.15 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of February 20-26 — the biggest single-week total of 2023 to date for any title in the Nielsen rankings, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Viewing of the first and second seasons accounted for almost a third of that total, per Nielsen. That’s an unusually high amount for back episodes of an original show, which typically make up less than 25 percent of viewing time in a week when new seasons of a binge-release show debut…

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor and The White Lotus standout Meghann Fahy are in “various stages of negotiations” to star in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, sources tell Deadline. The six-episode murder mystery follows Celeste Otis, a Nantucket native who’s about to marry the perfect man, who happens to be from the area’s wealthiest family. However, when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the wedding of the year, everyone at the party is suddenly a suspect, per the the streamer…

Variety reports Daveed Diggs, the actor and rapper best known for playing Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in the Broadway smash Hamilton, is set to join Rashida Jones and Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon in In the Blink of An Eye, the upcoming feature from Finding Nemo and WALL-E director Andrew Stanton. The film “follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years,“ that “intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life.” Diggs will next be seen in the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, voicing the role of Sebastian…

