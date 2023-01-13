In Brief: Producers Guild nominees; last ride for ‘Mayans M.C.’, and more

FX announced on Thursday that it has renewed Mayans M.C. for a fifth and final season, according to Variety. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ’ Reyes, a member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club charter on the border of California and Mexico, who, along with his brother Angel — played by Clayton Cardenas — and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C., face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. EZ and Angel have also grown apart from their father Felipe, portrayed by Edward James Olmos, after a major betrayal. Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also star…

Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis and The Fabelmans are among the nominees competing for best picture honors at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On received nods in the animated category, and The White Lotus, Severance, Abbott Elementary, Barry and Only Murders in the Building were among the nominees in their respective TV categories. The PGA will also honor Tom Cruise with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award, and Till with the Stanley Kramer Award. View the full list of nominees at ProducersGuild.org. The 34th annual Producers Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles…

Kevin Hart‘s satirical action-comedy series, Die Hart, is being condensed into a movie for Prime Video, according to Deadline. The series — also starring John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and Jean Reno — stars the titular comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself as he sets out to become an action star. The original 10-episode series launched on Quibi back in 2020. Roku picked up the rights when it acquired Quibi assets. Die Hart 2: Die Harter, is currently in production, also starring John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell…

Ghosts has been renewed for season 3 at CBS, the network announced on Thursday. The comedy series stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple that inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York, only to find it is teeming with ghosts. Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long star as the ghosts…

