In Brief: Scorsese to be honored by Producers Guild, and more

The Producers Guild of America has revealed Martin Scorsese as the recipient of the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in recognition of “monumental achievements” over the last six decades. He’ll pick up the trophy at the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards on February 25. The David O. Selznick Achievement Award recognizes producers for their outstanding body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise and George Lucas…

Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Tom Blyth has landed his next big role in an upcoming film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway‘s groundbreaking novel A Farewell to Arms, according to Variety. Blyth will play Frederick Henry, a wounded volunteer World War I ambulance driver who falls in love with his nurse. A Farewell to Arms, published in 1929, is considered one of the greatest novels of the 20th century. It was previously adapted for film by director Frank Borzage in 1932, starring Gary Cooper and Helen Hayes, and in 1957 by Charles Vidor and John Huston with Rock Hudson and Jennifer Jones…

Ellen Holly, the first Black person to star in a soap opera with her role on One Life to Live, died in her sleep Wednesday, December 6, at New York’s Calvary Hospital, according to Deadline. She was 92. Holly played Carla Gray on the ABC soap from 1968 to 1980 and 1983 to 1985. Her other TV roles included 1957’s The Big Story, 1963’s The Defenders and 1964’s Dr. Kildare…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.