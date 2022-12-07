In Brief: ‘Wednesday’ ratings magic for Netflix, and more

After scoring the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix, the mystery comedy Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, topped its own mark in the week of November 28-December 4, grabbing 411.29 million hours of viewing worldwide, according to the streamer. Additionally, Wednesday-related searches on TikTok number in the billions, and the show’s soundtrack tops the iTunes soundtrack chart…

Chelsea Handler will make her late night TV return — on a temporarily basis, at least. The former Chelsea Lately host is one of comedians who’ll guest host Comedy Central’s The Daily Show after Trevor Noah, who announced his exit as host of the show after seven years back in October, anchors his final episode on Thursday. Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans are among the other stars expected to fill in beginning January 17. Correspondents and contributors to The Daily Show will also get the chance to sit in the anchor chair. Handler filled in for a week for Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the summer…

A day after reporting that HBO Max had cancelled FBoy Island after two seasons, Deadline reported on Tuesday the competition series Legendary has gotten the axe after three seasons. Spotlighting ballroom culture, Legendary follows mainly Black and Latino LGBTQ house members — predominantly from eight houses — as they navigate through nine dance challenges for a shot at the $100,000 prize. Ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado, fashion stylist Law Roach, actress Jameela Jamil and rapper Megan Thee Stallion served as judges for the series, along with ballroom MC Dashaun Wesley…

Hulu has renewed The D’Amelio Show for a ten-episode third season, according to Deadline. The D’Amelio Show follows the TikTok famous family as they continue to navigate rising fame and all that comes with it. Season two followed the family — Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio — as they deal with “public relationships, private struggles, new pursuits, and unfathomable pressure and scrutiny,” while Marc and Heidi parented “in uncharted territory, as they try to protect their family from new pitfalls at every turn,” per the streamer. The second season premiered on September 28 and all 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu…

Hugh Grant has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO limited series The Palace in a guest starring role, according to Variety. He joins Kate Winslet, who executive produces and stars along with Matthias Schoenaerts and Andrea Riseborough. The drama will “tell the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel,” per the cabler. Specific character details for the series have yet to be revealed. The role marks a return to HBO for Grant, who previously starred in the critically-acclaimed limited series The Undoing, opposite Nicole Kidman…

