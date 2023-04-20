In honor of Taylor Swift’s tour, Houston Humane Society offering “Lucky $13 Cat Adoptions”

TAS Rights Management

Texas, Taylor Swift and pets: It’s a thing.

When Taylor Swift’s Eras tour hit Arlington, TX, that city’s Animal Services ran a pet adoption special offering fans the chance to adopt a pet for $40, in honor of Taylor’s 40 top-10 hits, with a $9 adoption fee in honor of Taylor’s nine number-one hits. But now Houston, TX, where the Eras tour is touching down this weekend, is topping that offer.

Through April 23, the Houston Humane Society is offering “Lucky $13 Cat Adoptions” in honor of Taylor’s favorite pet and her lucky number. “KARMA IS A CAT, PURRING IN MY LAP ‘CAUSE IT LOVES ME!!!” the announcement reads, quoting Taylor’s Midnights track “Karma.”

“Adopt your new LOVER this weekend, and know ALL TOO WELL how much joy & happiness they’ll bring to your life!” it continues. “HHS is BEJEWLED to announce our Lucky $13 Cat Adoption event to HONOR The Eras Tour Houston dates this weekend!”

The offer is good for cats that have been in the shelter for 30 days or more: All you’ll pay is a $13 adoption fee to take them home. The Humane Society also put together a graphic showing each Taylor album represented by a cat — of course, they changed the title of Reputation to Repurrtation.

The Eras Tour plays Houston’s NRG Stadium from April 21-23, which has officially been proclaimed “Taylor Swift Weekend” in Houston. The stadium will also be temporarily renamed “NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version).”

