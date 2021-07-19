“Industry Baby”: Lil Nas X mocks Nike court trial in teaser for Kanye West-produced new song

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Lil Nas X is pulling out all the stops for his new single, “Industry Baby.”

On Monday, the hitmaker unveiled a teaser for the new track that takes aim at his dispute with Nike over the controversial Satan Shoes he released in collaboration with design company MSCHF. The shoes, a tie-in to his video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” were Nike Air Max 97s that were redesigned to feature a pentagram and contain a drop of human blood.

After the shoes were released, Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement. The lawsuit was settled back in April.

The trailer for “Industry Baby” stars Lil Nas X in a one-man show as he pokes fun at the situation. The clip is set inside a courtroom where the rapper plays the defendant, judge, a juror and both the prosecutor and defense lawyers.

“This is about much more than shoes. Mr. Nas X, are you gay?” the prosecutor asks. “What does this have to do with the shoes?” Lil Nas X replies, the judge later sentencing him to five years in prison.

The video ends with a teaser of the track featuring Jack Harlow and produced by Kanye West and Take a Daytrip. “Industry Baby” drops in full on Friday.

Over the weekend, Lil Nas X posted a jokingly tearful video on Tik Tok writing, “when you have court on Monday over Satan Shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making Tik Toks.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

