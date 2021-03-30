Ingrid Michaelson apologizes, insists Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are not married

Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid secretly tie the knot? Thanks to the British singer’s newest music collaborator, Ingrid Michaelson, fans thought so, but she fully admits she accidentally sparked the rumor when she misspoke on a recent livestream.

During Ingrid’s Monday live stream, Ingrid chatted about her and Zayn’s new song, “To Begin Again,” and said fans can expect its music video next month. She also shared the surprising news that, despite working on a song together, the two have yet to meet face to face.

“We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him,” Ingrid admitted, according to a fan who transcribed the stream.

While followers were excited about the upcoming music video, it was what the 41-year-old singer said after — when describing what it was like working with Zayn — that really caused heads to turn.

Continued “The Way I Am” singer, “Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t wanna do… The fact that he did this song is very flattering. He’s such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.”

The reveal caused “ZAYN IS MARRIED” to trend on Twitter, but soon Ingrid came out swinging against the rumor she accidentally started.

Taking to her Instagram stories Tuesday morning, the “Girls Chase Boys” singer confessed, “Okay, so I said that, in working with Zayn, I mentioned that he was married. He’s not married. As far as I know, he’s not married. It was a mistake. I’m so sorry!”

After apologizing to the former One Direction singer’s fans for getting them all “riled up,” Ingrid also extended her apologies — and admiration — to the couple.

While wedding bells may not be ringing for Zayn and Gigi, they do share a six month old daughter named Khai, who was born last summer.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.