Ingrid Michaelson’s 15th Annual Holiday Hop scheduled for December 5

Shervin Lainez

Last year, Ingrid Michaelson was forced to take her annual Christmas concert online, but this year, it’s back. Her 15th Annual Holiday Hop is scheduled for December in New York City.

“I know @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker just got engaged but I have another VERY EXCITING piece of news,” Ingrid snarked on Instagram while announcing the event. “My FIFTEENTH annual Holiday Hop is happening IN REAL LIFE with the FULL BAND in NYC at Webster Hall Dec 5th.”

“The last live show I played was 2019’s Holiday Hop so I am very excited/anxious/happy/anxious/buzzing/did I mention anxious. I hope you’ll come if you can,” she added.

For those who can’t, Ingrid says she’ll be doing a “live virtual after-hang where I’ll play a few songs and chat. And probably eat bc that’s what I do after a show.”

The 15th Annual Holiday Hop will feature material from Ingrid’s 2018 holiday album, Songs for the Season, which will be released as a deluxe edition with five new tracks on November 5. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time via AXS.com. VIP packages will also be available.

The deluxe edition of Songs for the Season features Ingrid’s 2019 duet with Jason Mraz, “Christmas Valentine,” plus a new duet with Zooey Deschanel, “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.” Three holiday classics round out the package.

