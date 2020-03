Instagram Live Concert Event with John K hosted by Dez from the KS95 Morning Show

Thank you KS95 listeners for listening to us each and every morning especially now! As a thank you for listening, we’re inviting KS95 listeners to our first ever KS95 Instagram Live Concert featuring John K. on Thursday, April 2nd at 7PM!

Who: John K performing live with special host Dez from the KS95 Morning Show

What: An Instagram Live concert event for our followers

When: April 2, 2020

Where: @ks95pics

Why: Because we love you

Listen to John K’s hit song, ‘if we never met’ below: