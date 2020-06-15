Instagram Live Concert Event with Sam Fischer hosted by Dez from the KS95 Morning Show

Thank you KS95 listeners for tuning in each and every day … especially now!

As a thank you for listening, we’re inviting KS95 listeners to another KS95 Instagram Live Concert powered by Zfloors by Zerorez featuring Sam Fischer on Thursday, June 18th at 7PM!

Who: Sam Fischer performing live with special host Dez from the KS95 Morning Show

What: An Instagram Live Concert

When: June 18, 2020 @ 7PM

Where: @ks95pics

Why: Because we love you!

Listen to Sam Fischer’s hit song, “This City” performed live in the KS95 Studios back in February!

