Meet Leon Hendrix, a man so fed up with dating apps that he decided to rent a huge billboard ad to try and find a girlfriend.

He even set up a website where potential dates are required to fill in a short application. The KS95 Morning Show caught up with Hendrix to find out more about this bold and unusual dating strategy.

Listen to the interview below:



Are you interested in dating Leon? Go to dateleon.com where you can fill out an application AND see the amount of applicants so far!